On Pathaan row, Congress leader advises women to wear saffron bikinis, bras to counter bhakts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: With the controversy around the song Besharam Rang from the movie Pathaan raging, a Congress leader has advised feminists to wear saffron coloured bikinis.

There has been an uproar over Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini in the video. Congress leader Udit Raj said that his advice to feminists is to reply to these bhakts by wearing saffron coloured bikinis and bras. His stupid advice was called out by many on Twitter who advised him to begin the trend from his home or from the Congress party.

The controversy around the Shahrukh Khan's yet to be released movie Pathaan sparked off after BJP leader Narrotam Mishra objected the song in the movie named Besharam Rang. He said that the song hurts religious sentiments of The Hindu community. Mishra who is the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh said that the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes and this is objectionable.

I advise the makers of the movie to fix the objectionable parts in the son, he said.

Just to be sure, Deepika Padukone who is seen flaunting the saffron bikini had stood in support of the Tukde Tukde gang at JNU. Mishra said that her mentality had been exposed and if changes are not made then the film will not be screened in Madhya Pradesh, he had said.

Not just the Hindu community, but the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board had objected to the song and said that the movie has hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamic Community as well. The sentiments of the Muslim community has been hurt and we will not allow this movie to be released in Madhya Pradesh and also the rest of the country, the president of the board, Syed Anas Ali had said.

He said that the Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community has been defamed due to this movie. The name of the movie is Pathan and the women are seen performing obscene dances in it and the Pathans are being projected wrongly in the film, he added.

Pathaan which is scheduled to be released on January 25 2023 is an Indian Hindi-language action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. It is based on Shridhar Raghavan's script. The film stars Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.