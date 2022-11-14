Woman calls Republican congressman to discuss about her menstrual cycle; Internet impressed

'I take full responsibility': In leaked video, Zuckerberg's address to Meta employees

Twitter rolls out blue tick service in India for select users, cost Rs 719 a month

Now Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's 'cute' dance moves goes viral | watch

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 14: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has once again gone viral on social media. The video that is now garnering views, likes and praises shows him dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter.

The Nagaland minister took to Twitter and shared a 30-second video of him on his Twitter handle. In the video, the minister was seen dancing with others at the wedding festivities.

The caption of the video reads, "The body says what words cannot. I also danced at the marriage of the daughter of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Neiphiu Rio ji."

The body says what words cannot. 😬



माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022

The video has so far garnered over 1.5 lakh views and nearly 13 thousand likes on Twitter.

As always, the twitterati was seen praising the minister.

Ragging rage: Law student thrashed, abused and assaulted in room | Viral Video

One of the users wrote, "I am fan of your pristine humour."

I am fan of your pristine humour — Abhinav Sharma (@AbhinavHim) November 13, 2022

Another user wrote, "I always amazed how BJP alway find "diamonds" like you."

I always amazed how BJP alway find "diamonds" like you😊 — Gaurav tiwari (@Gauravthinkthat) November 13, 2022

The third user wrote, "That's New Side of Cuteness Temjen ji. Dancing Temjen ji is so Cute."

That's New Side of Cuteness Temjen ji ❤️ Dancing Temjen ji is so Cute ❣️ — Rajvi Shah 🇮🇳 (@iAmRajviShah) November 13, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 16:29 [IST]