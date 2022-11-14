Now Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's 'cute' dance moves goes viral | watch
New Delhi, Nov 14: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has once again gone viral on social media. The video that is now garnering views, likes and praises shows him dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter.
The Nagaland minister took to Twitter and shared a 30-second video of him on his Twitter handle. In the video, the minister was seen dancing with others at the wedding festivities.
The caption of the video reads, "The body says what words cannot. I also danced at the marriage of the daughter of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Neiphiu Rio ji."
The body says what words cannot. 😬— Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) November 13, 2022
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नेफियू रियो जी, की बेटी के शादी में मैंने भी दो स्टेप्स लगा दिया 🕺 pic.twitter.com/QjtecDGxjD
The video has so far garnered over 1.5 lakh views and nearly 13 thousand likes on Twitter.
As always, the twitterati was seen praising the minister.
Ragging rage: Law student thrashed, abused and assaulted in room | Viral Video
One of the users wrote, "I am fan of your pristine humour."
I am fan of your pristine humour— Abhinav Sharma (@AbhinavHim) November 13, 2022
Another user wrote, "I always amazed how BJP alway find "diamonds" like you."
I always amazed how BJP alway find "diamonds" like you😊— Gaurav tiwari (@Gauravthinkthat) November 13, 2022
The third user wrote, "That's New Side of Cuteness Temjen ji. Dancing Temjen ji is so Cute."
That's New Side of Cuteness Temjen ji ❤️ Dancing Temjen ji is so Cute ❣️— Rajvi Shah 🇮🇳 (@iAmRajviShah) November 13, 2022