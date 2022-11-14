Now Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's 'cute' dance moves goes viral | watch

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 14: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has once again gone viral on social media. The video that is now garnering views, likes and praises shows him dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter.

    Image Courtesy: @AlongImna

    The Nagaland minister took to Twitter and shared a 30-second video of him on his Twitter handle. In the video, the minister was seen dancing with others at the wedding festivities.

    The caption of the video reads, "The body says what words cannot. I also danced at the marriage of the daughter of Hon'ble Chief Minister Mr. Neiphiu Rio ji."

    The video has so far garnered over 1.5 lakh views and nearly 13 thousand likes on Twitter.

    As always, the twitterati was seen praising the minister.

    One of the users wrote, "I am fan of your pristine humour."

    Another user wrote, "I always amazed how BJP alway find "diamonds" like you."

    The third user wrote, "That's New Side of Cuteness Temjen ji. Dancing Temjen ji is so Cute."

    Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
