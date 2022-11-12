Nothing like a three-cornered contest in Himachal, says BJP chief Nadda

Shimla, Nov 12: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh, said that there was nothing like a three-cornered contest in state assembly elections which are being held today, on Saturday.

Nadda said, "There's nothing like a three-cornered contest in Himachal Pradesh. Parties like AAP contested several polls, including Uttar Pradesh and Goa. They are contesting polls for 67 seats, but can win none. People know their reality," the BJP leader was quoted by India Today as saying.

Nadda also said that Jai Ram Thakur would be the chief minister if the BJP came to power. He also said that the party was focusing on employment for youths, women's empowerment, and the development of infrastructure.

The BJP leader further said BJP is a disciplined party and people like the party and join it. He said that on being asked about 26 rebel Congress MLAs joining BJP.

Nadda also slammed the Congress's manifesto and said, "Nobody takes Congress seriously. They stopped the old pension scheme and now they want it back. People only trust the BJP." He also added that the BJP had learned to work round the clock under the leadership of PM Modi.

On AAP, the BJP leader said, "They talk about education and get into liquor policy scams. They thrive on advertisements and end up in different kinds of scams," reported India Today.

Before casting their votes, the BJP chief and his family paid obeisance at a temple.

Mallika Nadda, the wife of the BJP leader, said, "It is the biggest festival for democracy. We hope that a double-engine government comes into place and people show their love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi through votes."

Voting to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly began in the hill state at 8 am. The counting of the votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

