As voting begins on slow note, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur asksvoters to turn out in big numbers

Shimla, Nov 12: Voting in 68 assembly constituencies spread across Himachal Pradesh began at 8 a.m. on Saturday, albeit on a slow note primarily due to morning nip in the air. Only four per cent voting was recorded in the first hour, news agency PTI quoted its sources in the Election Commission as saying.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has urged voters to come out in big numbers and enthusiastically participate in the ''festival of democracy''. He said every vote will help build a prosperous Himachal Pradesh, as reported by PTI. ''First vote, then refreshments. Dear fellow state residents, today is the day of voting.

''My humble request to all the voters is to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. ''Vote in huge numbers, your one vote will help build a prosperous Himachal,'' he added.

The chief minister also responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Twitter urged the people to enthusiastically participate in the polling.

Thakur said on Modi's call, the people of Himachal will create a new voting record.

''Hearty greetings respected prime minister ji. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the voters of Devbhoomi Himachal about voting.

''Certainly, according to your call, voters in the state will create a new record by participating in the polling and are going to create a new 'riwaaz' (trend). Warm greetings to you,'' Thakur said in another tweet.

The BJP is seeking to change the trend of not re-electing incumbent governments in the state, while the Congress is asking people to follow the tradition and vote out the BJP.

The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm in all 68 assembly constituencies.

