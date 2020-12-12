Northeast Delhi riots accused alleges he has not been given food in jail

New Delhi, Dec 12: Northeast Delhi riots accused Tanveer Malik alleged that he has not been given food since Thursday in the Mandoli jail. This comes after he earlier alleged that he was assaulted on December 8.

A Delhi court on Friday sought the reply of Mandoli jail authorities and asked officials whether Tanveer can be shifted to another jail.

Earlier, Malik alleged that the Head Warden, Wardens along with their associates had beaten the accused as the Assistant Superintendent watched. His medico-legal case was prepared in the OPD he was not taken to the hospital, he also alleged. He complained of severe pain and being unable to eat meals even.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar on Friday directed the Jail Superintendent to complete the inquiry in the matter as soon as possible after the prison authorities sought more time.

The jail authorities in their reply said Tanveer was taken to a hospital and has been given treatment from a hospital.

They sought more time to complete the inquiry on the allegations. During the hearing, Tanveer further alleged that he has not been given any food since yesterday and the jail officials have been threatening him to enter into a compromise otherwise they would make his life difficult inside the prison.

The court put up the matter for further hearing on December 18. It had earlier directed the Jail Superintendent to get Tanveer medically examined from a government hospital before filing the report. The court in its earlier order had noted the names of the officials against whom allegations have been made by the accused.