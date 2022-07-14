YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    No word is banned, it is expunged: Om Birla on unparliamentary words row

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: Amid huge political uproar over censored words in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clarified that no word is banned, it is expunged during Parliament proceedings which have been going on since 1959.

    Birla urged the political personalities to not mislead people as no words are banned.

    No word is banned, it is expunged: Om Birla on unparliamentary words row
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

    "Words that have been expunged have been said/used in the Parliament by the Opposition as well as the party in power. Nothing as such selective expunging of words used by only Opposition...no words banned, have removed words that were objected to previously," LS Speaker Om Birla told reporters.

    Monsoon Session: Demolition drives, Agniveer, migrant killings in J&K among issues to be raised in ParliamentMonsoon Session: Demolition drives, Agniveer, migrant killings in J&K among issues to be raised in Parliament

    "This is not a new practice. We have a big dictionary with 1100 pages that contains unparliamentary words. This practice has been going on since 1954. These dictionaries were released in 1986, 1992, 2004, 2009 and since 2010 it is being released every year," he said.

    The Opposition slammed the 'gag order' on the usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by opposition parties to describe the Modi dispensation will now be considered "unparliamentary".

    According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

    Words termed unparliamentary

    The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday (and will end on Augusy 18) has also blacklisted words including 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.

    LPG, Agnipath top Cong agenda for Parliament monsoon sessionLPG, Agnipath top Cong agenda for Parliament monsoon session

    Words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' have also been prohibited for use in Parliament from now on.

    'Gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht' have also been added to the list.

    Comments

    More OM BIRLA News  

    Read more about:

    om birla banned parliament

    Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 17:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X