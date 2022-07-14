No word is banned, it is expunged: Om Birla on unparliamentary words row

Political parties have assured me of cooperation in running of House: LS speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, July 14: Amid huge political uproar over censored words in Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clarified that no word is banned, it is expunged during Parliament proceedings which have been going on since 1959.

Birla urged the political personalities to not mislead people as no words are banned.

"Words that have been expunged have been said/used in the Parliament by the Opposition as well as the party in power. Nothing as such selective expunging of words used by only Opposition...no words banned, have removed words that were objected to previously," LS Speaker Om Birla told reporters.

"This is not a new practice. We have a big dictionary with 1100 pages that contains unparliamentary words. This practice has been going on since 1954. These dictionaries were released in 1986, 1992, 2004, 2009 and since 2010 it is being released every year," he said.

The Opposition slammed the 'gag order' on the usage of certain words in Parliament, saying all terms used by opposition parties to describe the Modi dispensation will now be considered "unparliamentary".

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Words termed unparliamentary

The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday (and will end on Augusy 18) has also blacklisted words including 'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.

Words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' have also been prohibited for use in Parliament from now on.

'Gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht' have also been added to the list.

Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 17:37 [IST]