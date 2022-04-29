YouTube
    'No change of guard ceremony tomorrow': Rashtrapati Bhavan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

    Presidents Bodyguards during the Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
    President's Bodyguards during the 'Change of Guard' ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed, PTI reported.

    "The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (April 30, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    rashtrapati bhavan guard

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
    X