Security breach at Rashtrapati Bhavan: Couple held by Delhi Police for allegedly trying to enter premises

'No change of guard ceremony tomorrow': Rashtrapati Bhavan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan this Saturday, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed, PTI reported.

"The change of guard ceremony will not to be held this Saturday (April 30, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the statement issued by the President's secretariat.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 9:04 [IST]