    Justice UU Lalit to take oath as 49th Chief Justice of India today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 27: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will take oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday after the current Chief Justice, NV Ramana retired on August 26. Justice Lalit will assume charge of the office on August 27.

    As per the Indian Constitution, the President of India administers the oath to the Chief Justice of India. So, President Draupadi Murmu will be administering the oath to the 49th CJI, Justice UU Lalit, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

    He will have a brief tenure of just three months as the head of India's judiciary. He will demit office on November 8.

    Justice Lalit will be the second CJI to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar. He has been part of several landmark judgments including the one which held the practice of divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims illegal and unconstitutional. He was also a part of the bench that sentenced Vijay Mallya to four months of imprisonment in 2017.

    Earlier on Friday, Justice U U Lalit highlighted three areas on which he intends to work during his 74-day tenure as the head of the judiciary and said he would strive hard to ensure that at least one constitution bench is functioning in the Supreme Court throughout the year. Justice Lalit said the other two areas are - listing cases for hearing in the apex court and mentioning urgent matters.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
