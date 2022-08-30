YouTube
Fall and fall of Congress
    President greets citizens on eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 30: President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday sent greetings to all fellow citizens on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed that peace and happiness continues to prevail in the world.

    In a message, the president has said on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.

    President Draupadi Murmu
    Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. Lord Ganesha is considered to be a Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti, Murmu said.

    On this occasion, let us pray for the blessings of Lord Ganesha to maintain harmony and cordiality, she said.

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why you should choose an eco-friendly Ganesha?Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why you should choose an eco-friendly Ganesha?

    We pray that peace and happiness continues to prevail in the world, the president was quoted in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 17:56 [IST]
    X