Sonia Gandhi meets President Draupadi Murmi

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 23: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday called on President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

"President, Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi called on President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with a photo of the two leaders.