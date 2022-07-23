Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation tomorrow

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 23: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement issued on Saturday said.

    Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Sunday

    The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire network of All India Radio and telecast on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said.

    Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

    All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions of the address from 9.30 pm on its regional networks, it added.

    Draupadi Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind rashtrapati bhavan

    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 20:36 [IST]
    X