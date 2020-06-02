Narendra Modi still ahead in most popular PM race, Naveen Patnaik is top CM says CVoter survey

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys over 65 per cent support a survey by CVoter says.

The survey also says that Naveen Patnaik is the most popular Chief Minister. CVoter says that it conducted the largest, definitive survey called the," State of the Nation 2020:May," comprising responses from over 3,000 people from each state and Union Territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys the support of 65.69 per cent of the people surveyed. As PM, Modi got the most support in Odisha at 95.6 per cent. In Himachal Pradesh it was 93.95 per cent, while in Chhattisgarh, it stood at 92.73 per cent.

In Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, the ratings are at 83.6 and 82.97 per cent. In Karnataka and Gujarat, the ratings stand at 82.56 and 72.62, while in Assam and Telangana, the ratings are at 74.59 and 71.51 per cent respectively. In Maharashtra, PM Modi ratings stand at 71.48 per cent.

In the category of the least satisfied states, Tamil Nadu with only 32.15 per cent supporting the PM. This is followed by Kerala with 32.89 per cent. In Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, the ratings stand at 50.23 and 51.25 per cent, while in Goa and Uttarakhand, it is at 52.54 and 53.53 per cent respectively. In Bihar the ratings at 58.48, while in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh it is at 60.35 and 60.68 per cent respectively. In West Bengal, the rating for the PM is at 64.06 per cent.

Patnaik is the most popular CM with a 82.96 per cent rating following by Bhupesh Baghel in Chattisgarh at 81.06. Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan is at 80.28 per cent, while Jagan Mohan Reddy of Andhra Pradesh stands at 78.01 per cent.

Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal are at 76.52 and 74.18 per cent respectively. Jairam Thakur of Himachal Pradesh and B S Yediyurappa of Karnataka are at 73.96 and 67.21 per cent respectively.

The least popular CM is Manohar Lal Khattar at 4.47 per cent, followed by Uttarakhand CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat at 17.72 per cent. Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab rates at 27.51, followed by Nitish Kumar of Bihar at 30.84 per cent. E Palaniswami of Tamil Nadu has the support of 41.28 per cent followed by Pramod Sawat of Goa at 42.79 per cent.

Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal and K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana enjoy the support of 52.06 and 54.22 per cent respectively.

The state most satisfied with governance is Himachal Pradesh, followed by Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Assam, North East, Telangana and Karnataka.

The states least satisfied are Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territories and West Bengal.

In the vote for the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi leads the race with 66.2 per cent. The next is Rahul Gandhi at 23.21 per cent. It was only in Kerala, Goa and Tamil Nadu that Rahul Gandhi led PM Modi in the race. In TN, 36.12 per cent favoured Rahul Gandhi as the next PM. However in ten states, Rahul Gandhi got a negative rating as the next PM.