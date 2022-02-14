YouTube
    Munishwar Nath Bhandari sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Feb 14: Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on Monday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

    Munishwar Nath Bhandari sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

    Governor R N Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Bhandari in the swearing-in event, in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other dignitaries participated.

    Ravi handed over the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Ram Nath Kovind appointing Acting Chief Justice Bhandari as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Justice Bhandari, transferred from the Allahabad High Court, had taken oath as a judge of the Madras High Court on November 22, 2021.

    Justice Sanjib Banerjee was the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court from January 4, 2021 to November 16, 2021. He was transferred to the Meghalaya HC. Ravi, Stalin, former Chief Ministers and AIADMK leaders, K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam greeted Justice Bhandari.

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 15:43 [IST]
    X