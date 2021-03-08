YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mukesh Ambani security scare: NIA to probe death of Hiren

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 08: The investigation into the death of Mansukh Hiren who was found at a creek in Thane has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

    Hiren was the owner of the vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani with gelatine sticks and a threat letter.

    Mukesh Ambani security scare: NIA to probe death of Hiren

    The case was earlier registered by the ATS following a complaint by Hiren's wife, Vimla. A missing report had been lodged, but after his body was found, the police registered a case of accidental death.

    Mukesh Ambani security scare: ATS registers case of murder

    It was following an order by Maharashtra Home Department that the case was transferred to the ATS.

    Hiren's family members say that he had received a call on Thursday at around 8 pm from a person posing as an investigator in the case. However after he left, his phone was switched off and he was missing until Friday morning, following which the family members filed a case.

    More MUKESH AMBANI News

    Read more about:

    mukesh ambani national investigation agency

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X