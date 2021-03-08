Police say letter claiming responsibility for car near Ambani’s house may be a hoax

Mukesh Ambani security scare: NIA to probe death of Hiren

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 08: The investigation into the death of Mansukh Hiren who was found at a creek in Thane has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Hiren was the owner of the vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani with gelatine sticks and a threat letter.

The case was earlier registered by the ATS following a complaint by Hiren's wife, Vimla. A missing report had been lodged, but after his body was found, the police registered a case of accidental death.

Mukesh Ambani security scare: ATS registers case of murder

It was following an order by Maharashtra Home Department that the case was transferred to the ATS.

Hiren's family members say that he had received a call on Thursday at around 8 pm from a person posing as an investigator in the case. However after he left, his phone was switched off and he was missing until Friday morning, following which the family members filed a case.