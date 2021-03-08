Mukesh Ambani security scare: ATS registers case of murder

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 08: The Maharashtra ATS registered a case of murder two days after the body of Mansukh Hiren was found at a creek in Thane. Hiren was the owner of the vehicle found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani with gelatine sticks and a threat letter.

The case was registered by the ATS following a complaint by Hiren's wife, Vimla. A missing report had been lodged, but after his body was found, the police registered a case of accidental death.

Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Opinion on Mansukh Hiren's death reserved in autopsy report

It was following an order by Maharashtra Home Department that the case was transferred to the ATS.

Hiren's family members say that he had received a call on Thursday at around 8 pm from a person posing as an investigator in the case. However after he left, his phone was switched off and he was missing until Friday morning, following which the family members filed a case.