Manish Tewari ready to apologise, but wants PM to unfollow those who abuse women

Manish Tewari who posted an abusive tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to apologise, but has a clause. He said that Modi should unfollow those who abuse women.

In his post, Tewari used abusive words and wrote in Hindi in Roman script about how Modi "befooled" people and that "Even Mahatma cannot teach MODI Deshbhakti (patriotism)".

He was responding to a remark made by a person on the micro blogging website that patriotism is in the DNA of Modi and even Mahatma Gandhi cannot teach him that. It was made in response to a short video clip put out by Tewari about a gaffe purportedly committed by Modi abroad when he had started walking even as the national anthem was being played.

Tewari later said he was willing to apologise for a "colloquial" Hindi phrase and meant no offence to the prime minister or Mahatma Gandhi. "Willing to apologise for using a 'colloquial' Hindi phrase. However will PM promise to unfollow those who heap unmentionable abuse on women???," he said in a series of tweets.

OneIndia News