Mallya, Nirav Modi flee but common man being burdened by rising fuel prices: Brinda Karat

CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government as the Left parties took out a protest march in Delhi against rising fuel prices.

"The Narendra Modi government is doing nothing for the common people. They are allowing people like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya steal money and run away where as common people are getting burdened by rising prices of commodities. We have called upon the people to fight against the menace tooth and nail," Brinda Karat said while addressing the gathering.

About 500 workers belonging to the CPI (M), the CPI, the Forward Block, the RSP, the CPIML and the SUCI took part in the demonstration and raised slogans against the BJP-led government and PM Narendra Modi.

Condemning the "astronomical rise" in retail price of petrol and diesel, Left parties said it would have a "back-breaking" impact on the common man and a cascading effect on prices of essential commodities.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

