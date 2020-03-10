Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Will Kamal Nath find ways to blame BJP or accepts party's failure

New Delhi, Mar 10: On Monday, the 15-month-old Madhya Pradesh government fell into crisis after Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalists fled the state.

Meanwhile, there are reports claiming that Scindia is all set to join the BJP as he allegedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect to his entry into India's single-largest party.

With these developments in Madhya Pradesh is grabbing the headlines, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Whatever is happening in Madhya Pradesh is an internal strife between the older and younger generation of leaders in the Congress party. BJP has nothing to do with the current mess in Madhya Pradesh's Congress party, which is currently in government."

"It is also very evident going by the media reports, that Congress MLA's are vertically split between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia groups in Madhya Pradesh, and there's a good possibility that the gap might even widen further," the BJP spokesperson said.

However, Rao further said that it can be seen the BJP is certainly keeping a close watch on the events unfolding in the state and the party believes that what is happening in Madhya Pradesh, is the symptoms of a larger disease that Congress party is currently is suffering across the nation - "headlessness".

Also, it can be seen that Congress has no one else to blame but themselves, for the situation they are in Madhya Pradesh.

On March 9, 17 Congress MLAs (including six ministers) supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia were flown by a chartered plane to Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

It can be seen that the Congress is fighting hard to make all the attempts to negotiate and compromise with Scindia. But, a solution to this seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called its MLAs to Bhopal for a show of strength.

If sources are said to be believed, Shivraj Singh Chouhan could be chosen as the leader of the legislative party.

What we know so far:

On Monday, 17 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs allegedly went missing. These MLAs, who are said to be the loyalists of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, were apparently traced to Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Following these developments in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath called a late-night meeting of his cabinet.

It is reportedly said that all ministers resigned from the ruling government in an attempt to allow Kamal Nath to reorganise the cabinet.

20 ministers out of 28, resigned. However, Jyotiraditya Scindia has maintained silence on this matter.

The number game in Madhya Pradesh:

Currently, there are 228 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly. With 228 seats, a party needs to have 115 seats to form government in the state.

However, the state Congress is one short of the majority mark, with 114 seats in its fold. But, Kamal Nath's government is supported by one Samajwadi Party MLA and two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

With 17 MLAs resignation, the majority mark in the assembly will come down to 106, paving way for the BJP that has 107 seats in its fold, and would stake claim to form the government.