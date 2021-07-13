'Prompt tax payment makes one a real hero': Madras HC imposes Rs 1 lakh cost on actor Vijay

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, July 13: The Madras high court has imposed Rs 1 lakh cost on Tamil actor Vijay for evading entry tax for import of a luxury car Rolls-Royce Ghost from England in 2012. The court directed the actor to contribute the money to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

While dismissing actor's plea challenging the entry tax imposed by the Regional Transport office, the court said "The common men are motivated and encouraged to behave as a lawful citizen and pay tax and to thrive hard to achieve social justice in the society."

"If the rich, affluent and reputed persons fail to pay the tax as applicable, then this Court with pain, records that it would be a long way to achieve the constitutional goals," the court observed.

A few days back a viral video on the internet claimed that Vijay was driving his wine-coloured swanky Rolls Royce in Chennai, which had created quite a buzz. Though it is not known if Vijay was driving the car, several reports and social media posts stated that it was the actor taking his car for a spin in the outskirts.

On work front, Vijay is currently shooting for his next with Nelson Dilipkumar titled Beast. The first and second look poster of the film featuring Vijay was released on the occasion of his 47th birthday (June 22). The film's second schedule commenced recently in Chennai.