    LS Speaker to convene all party meet today ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 16: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will hold an all party meeting on Saturday, two days ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

    The meeting is scheduled to be held at Parliament in the evening and is expected to be attended by floor leaders of several political parties.

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
    During the meeting discussions will be held on the issues to be taken up during the session and allocation of time for discussion on different bills.

    Issues, such as the recently issued list of unparliamentary words, may also come up for discussion in the meeting.

    The Speaker holds this customary all-party meeting before the start of every parliament session.

    Bill to regulate digital media outlets listed for Monsoon Session of Parliament

    Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on 17 July 2022.

    The Monsoon session of Parliament begins on 18 July and will continue till 12 August. The Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period.

    The Presidential Election will be held on Monday (18 July) while the Vice Presidential election will be held on 6th August 2022.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 9:35 [IST]
    X