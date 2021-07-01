YouTube
    LPG gas price hiked by over Rs 25 after fresh revision: Check revised cooking gas rates in your city

    New Delhi, July 01: The price of domestic cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1.

    The sharp rises in LPG Gas Cylinder's price will affect the common man in the time of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Along with the domestic cooking gas, the price of 19 kg LPG cylinder has also been increased, according to a report by news agency ANI.

    As per the new prices, a 14.2 kg cylinder will cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi and Mumbai as opposed to the earlier price of Rs 809. In Chennai, the price is now Rs 850.5 for a cylinder. In Kolkata, the rate is Rs 835.5.

    Meanwhile, the price of the 19 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs 76 and will now cost Rs 1,550 in Delhi, according to sources.

    In the international arena, oil prices have risen in recent weeks on account of optimism over a quick recovery in fuel demand.

