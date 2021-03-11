Late President Kalam’s scientific advisor in first list of Kamal Hassan’s MNM party

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 11: Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam released the first list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. The first list of 70 candidates includes former IAS officer Santhosh Babu and V Ponraj, the scientific advisor to late President, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam.

    Hassan at a press conference said that his party is fighting the elections on the plank of corruption and good governance. We do not have the financial strength but the media should report what other parties do not have and that is honesty, he also said.

    The MNM has signed a poll pact with ctor R Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and India Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) of Lok Sabha MP Paarivendhar. Hassan had announced that his party would contest in 154 seats of the total 234 constituencies. Both the IJK and AISMK have been allowed 40 seats each.

    TN elections 2021: Kamal Haasan's MNM releases names of 70 candidates for April polls

    Ponraj would contest from the Anna Nagar constituency in Chennai while Babu has been fielded from the Villivakkam seat. The coalition which is called as the third front has announced Hassan as its chief ministerial candidate.

