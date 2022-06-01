KK’s last Instagram post was of him performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha concert

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53.

    KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

    KK’s last Instagram post was of him performing at Kolkatas Nazrul Mancha concert

    He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

    KK's last post on Instagram was pictures of him performing at the ivekananda College in Nazrul Mancha. He wrote, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

    "It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

    KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:48 [IST]
