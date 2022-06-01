Singer KK demise: From PM Modi to Akshay Kumar, celebs, politicians mourn his death

KK no more: Video shows the moment when singer felt uneasy

A great loss to the music world: Anurag Thakur on KK passing away

KK no more: His top ten songs

KK dies at 53: Singer's family likely to reach Kolkata at 9 am

KK’s last Instagram post was of him performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha concert

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

KK's last post on Instagram was pictures of him performing at the ivekananda College in Nazrul Mancha. He wrote, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all."

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:48 [IST]