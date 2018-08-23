  • search

Kerala Floods: Judges of Delhi High Court to contribute to CM relief fund

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 23: Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and other judges of the Delhi High Court have decided to contribute for the rehabilitation of the people of Kerala hit by the devastating floods.

    Besides the judges, the Registry of the High Court would also contribute to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala.

    A circular issued today by Delhi High Court Registrar General Dinesh Kumar Sharma said,"the state of Kerala is facing the natural calamity of floods, where thousands of people have been adversely affected. The affected people have not only lost property worth crores but have also been rendered homeless. Herculean efforts are required to be taken for rehabilitation, reconstruction, and restoration of infrastructure. In such a situation, the responsibility of rendering help is not confined to the states. Persons from all walks of life in society are coming forward to give a helping hand."

    It said the Chief Justice and judges of the court have decided to contribute voluntarily to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for rehabilitation of those affected.

    The contribution would be exempted under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

    Earlier, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and other judges of the Supreme Court had decided to contribute Rs 25,000 each to the relief fund.

    Chief Justice Misra had visited the relief collection center in the Supreme Court and said, "there is a calamity. We all are with the people of Kerala".

    He had himself brought some relief supplies to the camp, which is being operated by a group of lawyers.

    PTI

