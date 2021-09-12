Kerala bishop's 'love jihad and narco jihad' allegation voice of the community: BJP

Kerala, Sep, 12: The Kerala BJP has demanded the centre to bring legislation to deal with "love jihad and narco terrorism." His statement comes after a bishop's controversial comments on non-Muslim youth are being trapped through love jihad and narco jihad in the state.

Backing the comments of the bishop, BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said, "The intervention by Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala, Kerala, during sacred worship is not just a wakeup call for his dioceses but it is the voice of the community who are victims of love jihad and narco terrorism,"

He claimed that the bishop shared his views after getting inputs from different charges and terrorism and drugs inflow to the state are interconnected. "The rising drug abuse in different communities has affected peace within families and has created socio-economic disorder of disastrous levels," Vadakkan claimed.

The narco-terrorism is destroying the young generation and pose a threat to national security. The BJP leader said, "These are not mere allegations against any community in particular but these anti-social elements pose a threat to national security and would destroy the young generation,"

"My appeal to the central government is to bring central legislation to book such elements, and bring in fast track courts to deal with narco terrorism and love jihad," he added.

How it all Started?

Bishop of Pala Diocese of the Syro-Malabar church, Mar Joseph Kallaranghatt sparked off a controversy by claiming that youths mainly Christians are being trapped by extremist groups through "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and using them for destructive activities like terrorism.

"Two such means are love jihad and narcotic jihad. As jihadis know that it is not easy to destroy people belonging to other religions using weapons in a democratic country like ours, they attempt other such means to achieve their target," Catholic bishop Kallarangatt is quoted as saying by the PTI.

He highlighted former DGP Loknath Behera's recent statement where the ex-cop claimed that Kerala had become recruiting ground for terror outfits and a sleeper cell of extremist groups exists in the state. The bishop alleges that they are trained in trapping non-Muslim girls, brainwashing them and converting them to their religion.

However, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the Bishop's remarks stating that narcotics has no religion and people holding responsible should not make such remarks which could divide the society.

