Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress wins 560, BJP 499 seats

    Bengaluru, Sep 3: Congress has won 560 seats, BJP 499 and JD(S) 178 seats and 150 seats went to independent candidates out of 2664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on August 31. Counting is underway for remaining wards.

    Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress wins 560, BJP 499 seats

    Though ruling Congress and JD(U) are contesting the Urban Local Bodies elections separately, they said that they will opt for an alliance only at places where results are hung.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 20 wards in Shimoga. Shimoga is the bastion of B S Yeddyurappa, who had declared that BJP would win at least 50% - 60% seats. But BJP leads in 35%.

    Also Read | Karnataka: Congress-JDS coalition completes 100 days, HDK meets Rahul Gandhi

    The voting was held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.

    More details awaited.

    karnataka bjp congress jds

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 11:06 [IST]
