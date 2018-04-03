Karnataka: After Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to hold roadshow in Shimoga today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Shimoga, the hometown of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday. His visit to the city comes days after BJP president Amit Shah held a grand roadshow here.

The Congress has now taken the battle directly to Yeddyurappa's door by bringing party supremo to Shimoga. After landing at Hubli airport, Gandhi took a helicopter ride to Shimoga this morning.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public rally at Government High School Ground in Davangere at 5.30 pm and later attend a public contact programme in Shimoga.

He will participate in a roadshow in the central Karnataka town before entering the neighbouring district of Davanagere. He is scheduled to address public meetings at Honnali, Harihara and Davanagere before evening.

The Congress president would also go to Bangalore this week and hold a major rally.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15

