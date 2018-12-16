Karnataka: 6 killed, 5 injured after boiler blast at sugar factory in Bagalkot

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bagalkot, Dec 16: Six people died and five have been critically injured in a boiler blast in Nirani sugars at Mudhol, Bagalkot district on Sunday.

About ten people were working in the distillery unit of the sugar factory when the blast was reported. The intensity of the blast was so powerful that the three-floor building completely collapsed, killing six persons on the spot.

The deceased are yet to be identified as their faces have suffered serious burn injuries.

The sugar factory is a unit under the Nirani Sugars Limited, owned by the Nirani brothers - BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani and his brothers Sangamesh and Hanumantha.