Karnataka: 10 dead, 82 hospitalised after eating 'prasad' in Chamrajnagar district

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Dec 14: At least 10 people died and 82 others hospitalised after eating 'prasad' in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar District on Friday.

The tragedy struck at the foundation laying ceremony of a temple at Salwdi village in Hanu Taluk.

Hanur MLA Nagendra, who is attending Winter Session in Belagavi, monitoring rescue operations. Officials have sent the prasad sample to lab for the test.

Police have arrested two in connection with the incident.

More details awaited.