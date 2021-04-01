Karnakata Congress leader Siddaramaiah slams CM BS Yediyurappa, PM Modi; demands President's rule

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Apr 01: A day after Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa alleging "interference" and "authoritarian administration", Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demanded President's rule in the state.

Taking to his Twitter, Siddaramaiah said the allegations made by the minister are of serious nature and urged the Governor to intervene, dismiss the government and recommend for President's rule.

Lauding Eshwarappa, the Congress leader said for the first time in his political career he has done a good job and has shown that the State's interest is more important than his political interest.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah leader said, "You had called our govt as 10% sarkar. Now that your own party minister has given the corruption report of your own party to you, give your rating about the govt so that people can make an informed decision in the coming elections."

In a detailed letter to the Governor, Eshwarappa had claimed that the CM violated "Karnataka (transaction of business) rules 1977" on more than one occasion while sanctioning department funds.

He has detailed in the letter that corruption is the reason for the state government's bankruptcy and not COVID-19, said Siddaramaiah adding that this clearly indicates that while few powerful within BJP are getting rich, people of Karnataka are becoming poor.

In his letter, Eshwarappa mentioned that he registered his strong objections to the CM "through a letter highlighting the indiscriminate sanction of funds to various MLAs/persons in violation of rules, but it is of no avail".