    'Kachhe khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son Akash thrashing civil officer

    Kolkata, July 01: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday backed his son BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was taken into custody for thrashing a municipal officer and later granted bail.

    "It is very unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both sides. Kachhe khiladi hain - Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn't a big issue but it was made huge," Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Kachhe khiladi hain: Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son Akash thrashing civil officer
    BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

    "I think officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people's representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn't happen again, both of them should be made to understand."

    Another BJP leader beats up govt official in MP after Akash Vijayvargiya

    "I was once a Councillor, Mayor and Minister of the department. We don't demolish any residential building during rains. I don't know if an order for the same was issued by the government. If it wasn't, it's a fault on their part," he said.

    The first-time legislator from the Indore-3 Assembly segment was arrested for allegedly assaulting municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat on Wednesday while opposing the demolition of a dilapidated building.

    Akash Vijayvargiya was granted bail in both the cases-beating up a government officer and demonstrating a protest in Rajbara, Indore, over power cuts in the state.

    After being released from jail, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya defended his action of assaulting a government employee and said that he hoped he would not get another chance to behave in such a matter.

    Read more about:

    kailash vijayvargiya kolkata

    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
