'Kachhe khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya defends son Akash thrashing civil officer

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, July 01: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday backed his son BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was taken into custody for thrashing a municipal officer and later granted bail.

"It is very unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both sides. Kachhe khiladi hain - Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn't a big issue but it was made huge," Kailash Vijayvargiya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I think officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people's representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn't happen again, both of them should be made to understand."

"I was once a Councillor, Mayor and Minister of the department. We don't demolish any residential building during rains. I don't know if an order for the same was issued by the government. If it wasn't, it's a fault on their part," he said.

The first-time legislator from the Indore-3 Assembly segment was arrested for allegedly assaulting municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat on Wednesday while opposing the demolition of a dilapidated building.

Akash Vijayvargiya was granted bail in both the cases-beating up a government officer and demonstrating a protest in Rajbara, Indore, over power cuts in the state.

After being released from jail, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya defended his action of assaulting a government employee and said that he hoped he would not get another chance to behave in such a matter.