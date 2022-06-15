Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check results on JAC website?

Jharkhand pilferage case shows how naxals are trying to infiltrate armed forces

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 15: The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams held in March-April are likely to be announced on Wednesday. It is expected to be out on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.

In 2022, a total of 6.8 lakh (6,80,446) students had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While 3.99 lakh (3,99,010) students took matriculation exams, around 2.81 lakh appeared for intermediate exams.

The examinations for class 10 and 12 were held in morning and afternoon shifts with Covid-19 guidelines in place between March 24 and April 25.

However, the Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to announce whether it will be announced today.

How to Check the results online?

Log on to the official website: https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Find 'click here for jac exam results' on the homepage

Upon clicking the link you will be taken to the results page

Find the results of Class 10 and Class 12

You have to enter required details to get your result

Take a printout of the scores for future reference.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:35 [IST]