YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check results on JAC website?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 15: The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams held in March-April are likely to be announced on Wednesday. It is expected to be out on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council.

    In 2022, a total of 6.8 lakh (6,80,446) students had appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While 3.99 lakh (3,99,010) students took matriculation exams, around 2.81 lakh appeared for intermediate exams.

    Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check results on JAC website?

    The examinations for class 10 and 12 were held in morning and afternoon shifts with Covid-19 guidelines in place between March 24 and April 25.

    However, the Jharkhand Academic Council is yet to announce whether it will be announced today.

    How to Check the results online?

    • Log on to the official website: https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/
    • Find 'click here for jac exam results' on the homepage
    • Upon clicking the link you will be taken to the results page
    • Find the results of Class 10 and Class 12
    • You have to enter required details to get your result
    • Take a printout of the scores for future reference.

    Comments

    More JHARKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    jharkhand results

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X