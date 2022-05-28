Jacqueline Fernandez gets court permission to attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, May 28: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has received the court's permission to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend and participate in the IIFA awards 2022. She has received permission to travel to Abu Dhabi between May 31 to June 6.

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez
    Jacqueline who is on the enforcement directorate (ED) radar for her connection with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has moved an application before a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad.

    As the investigation is on and Jacqueline's connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar is being probed, the actor was not allowed to leave the country.

    Fernandez is being investigated by the ED in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Chandrasekhar.

    Recently, assets worth Rs 7.27 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

    The actor made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2009 and her recent release was Hindi movie 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

    The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. He is alleged to have conned Aditi Singh and her sister by impersonating as the Union home secretary and also as the Law secretary over phone.

    ED said its investigation found that a person "was contacting people spoofing calls to dupe them as the numbers reflecting on their phone were from government officers and he claimed to be a government officer offering to help people for a price."

    Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 19:12 [IST]
