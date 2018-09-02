J&K: As new hit-list is prepared, Army looks to clean them up by October

Srinagar, Sep 2: With the local body polls just a couple of weeks away in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the process is a peaceful affair.

While additional troops would be deployed to ensure that there is peace, the forces would also ensure that the top terrorists who feature as part of the new hit list are cleaned up as soon as possible. OneIndia had reported on August 31 that a new hit list had been prepared by the forces.

Also Read | Army releases new terror list for Kashmi

Hizbul Mujahideen rising:

The latest incident in which terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen abducted the families of police personnel was not just a new low, but also a matter of utmost concern for the security agencies.

It is a sign of desperation on their part. In fact the outfit has also prepared a 30 member dedicated squad to ensure that the elections are disrupted, an Intelligence Bureau report states.

Also Read | Revenge strikes: Terrorists go on a rampage in south Kashmir

Sources say that other groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba too would be looking to carry out strikes and do their best to ensure that the polling process is distrusted. The local body polls are being held after a gap of almost 7 years.

Operation All Out:

The new hit list comprises of 16 terrorists all classified as Category A++. They include terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Ansar Gazwat ul Hind and the Al Badar.

The forces have already begun intense operations to track and gun down these terrorists. The forces say that this is the last batch of top and dangerous terrorists remaining in the Valley.

Our target is to hit them before the polling process gets into motion. Polling would be held in October and it is important that these persons are found and killed, a member of the security establishment informed OneIndia.

The new hit list:

Hizbul Mujahideen:

Riyaz Naikoo Alias Mohammad Bin Qasim

Category: A++

Residence: Beighpora Pulwama

Active From: 2010

Operating Kashmir Valley.

Dr: Saifullah Alias Abu Musaib

Category: A++

Residence: Malangpora Pulwama

Active From: 2014

District Commander : Srinagar.

Zeenat Ul Islam Alias Usmaan

Category: A++

Residence: Sugan Shopian

Active From: 2015

District Commander : Shopian.

Hilal Alias Abu Maaz

Category: A++

Residence: Kulgam

District Commander : Kulgam

Replaced By Altaf Kachroo.

Ashraf Molvi

Category: A++

Residence: Bring Kokernag

District Commander : Anantnag.

Adil Bhat Alais Abu Umair Al Hizbi

Category: A++

Residence: Malangpora Pulwama

District Commander : Baramullah.

Dr: Manan Wani Alias Abu Hamza

Category: A++

Residence: Lolab Kupwara

District Commander : Kupwara.

Lashkar-e-Tayiba:

Firdous Alias Abu Hanzalla

Category: A++

Residence: Maspuna Pulwama

District Commander : Pulwama.

Mushtaq Mir

Category: A++

Residence: Shopian

District Commander : Shopian.

Idress Bhat

Category: A++

Residence: Arwani Bejbahara

District Commander : Anantnag.

Azad Malik Alias Abu Zaid

Category: A++

Residence: Arwani Bejbihara

District Commander : Kulgam.

Abu Zargam

Category: A++

Residence: Pakistan

District Commander : Baramullah.

Saleem Billu

Category: A++

Residence: Hajin

District Commander : Bandipora.

Al Badar:

Arjumand Gulzar Alias Faisal bhai

Category: A++

Residence: Ratnipora

District Commander : Pulwama.

Jaish-e-Mohammad:

Zahid Bhat

Category: A++

Residence: karimabad

District Commander : Pulwama.

Shahijahan

Category: A++

Residence: Amshipora Shopian

District Commander : Shopian.

Ansar Gazwat ul Hind.

Zakir Rashid Bhat Alias

Moosa

Category: A++