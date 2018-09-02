  • search

J&K: As new hit-list is prepared, Army looks to clean them up by October

    Srinagar, Sep 2: With the local body polls just a couple of weeks away in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the process is a peaceful affair.

    While additional troops would be deployed to ensure that there is peace, the forces would also ensure that the top terrorists who feature as part of the new hit list are cleaned up as soon as possible. OneIndia had reported on August 31 that a new hit list had been prepared by the forces.

    J&K: As new hit-list is prepared, Army looks to clean them up by October

    Army releases new terror list for Kashmi

    Hizbul Mujahideen rising:

    The latest incident in which terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen abducted the families of police personnel was not just a new low, but also a matter of utmost concern for the security agencies.

    It is a sign of desperation on their part. In fact the outfit has also prepared a 30 member dedicated squad to ensure that the elections are disrupted, an Intelligence Bureau report states.

    Revenge strikes: Terrorists go on a rampage in south Kashmir

    Sources say that other groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba too would be looking to carry out strikes and do their best to ensure that the polling process is distrusted. The local body polls are being held after a gap of almost 7 years.

    Operation All Out:

    The new hit list comprises of 16 terrorists all classified as Category A++. They include terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Ansar Gazwat ul Hind and the Al Badar.

    The forces have already begun intense operations to track and gun down these terrorists. The forces say that this is the last batch of top and dangerous terrorists remaining in the Valley.

    Our target is to hit them before the polling process gets into motion. Polling would be held in October and it is important that these persons are found and killed, a member of the security establishment informed OneIndia.

    The new hit list:

    Hizbul Mujahideen:

    Riyaz Naikoo Alias Mohammad Bin Qasim

    Category: A++

    Residence: Beighpora Pulwama

    Active From: 2010

    Operating Kashmir Valley.

    Dr: Saifullah Alias Abu Musaib

    Category: A++

    Residence: Malangpora Pulwama

    Active From: 2014

    District Commander : Srinagar.

    Zeenat Ul Islam Alias Usmaan

    Category: A++

    Residence: Sugan Shopian

    Active From: 2015

    District Commander : Shopian.

    Hilal Alias Abu Maaz

    Category: A++

    Residence: Kulgam

    District Commander : Kulgam

    Replaced By Altaf Kachroo.

    Ashraf Molvi

    Category: A++

    Residence: Bring Kokernag

    District Commander : Anantnag.

    Adil Bhat Alais Abu Umair Al Hizbi

    Category: A++

    Residence: Malangpora Pulwama

    District Commander : Baramullah.

    Dr: Manan Wani Alias Abu Hamza

    Category: A++

    Residence: Lolab Kupwara

    District Commander : Kupwara.

    Lashkar-e-Tayiba:

    Firdous Alias Abu Hanzalla

    Category: A++

    Residence: Maspuna Pulwama

    District Commander : Pulwama.

    Mushtaq Mir

    Category: A++

    Residence: Shopian

    District Commander : Shopian.

    Idress Bhat

    Category: A++

    Residence: Arwani Bejbahara

    District Commander : Anantnag.

    Azad Malik Alias Abu Zaid

    Category: A++

    Residence: Arwani Bejbihara

    District Commander : Kulgam.

    Abu Zargam

    Category: A++

    Residence: Pakistan

    District Commander : Baramullah.

    Saleem Billu

    Category: A++

    Residence: Hajin

    District Commander : Bandipora.

    Al Badar:

    Arjumand Gulzar Alias Faisal bhai

    Category: A++

    Residence: Ratnipora

    District Commander : Pulwama.

    Jaish-e-Mohammad:

    Zahid Bhat

    Category: A++

    Residence: karimabad

    District Commander : Pulwama.

    Shahijahan

    Category: A++

    Residence: Amshipora Shopian

    District Commander : Shopian.

    Ansar Gazwat ul Hind.

    Zakir Rashid Bhat Alias

    Moosa

    Category: A++

    indian army security forces kashmir valley jammu and kashmir terrorists

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
