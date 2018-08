Army releases new terror list for Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 31: The security forces have released a new hit list of terrorists and their groups in the Kashmir Valley.

The top groups in the Valley are the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Badr and Ansaar Gazwat Ul Hind.

District Commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen:

1: Riyaz Naikoo Alias Mohammad Bin Qasim

Category: A++

Residence: Beighpora Pulwama

Active From: 2010

Operating Kashmir Valley.

2: Dr: Saifullah Alias Abu Musaib

Category: A++

Residence: Malangpora Pulwama

Active From: 2014

District Commander : Srinagar.

3: Zeenat Ul Islam Alias Usmaan

Category: A++

Residence: Sugan Shopian

Active From: 2015

District Commander : Shopian.

4: Hilal Alias Abu Maaz

Category: A++

Residence: Kulgam

District Commander : Kulgam

Replaced By Altaf kachroo.

5: Ashraf Molvi

Category: A++

Residence: Bring Kokernag

District Commander : Anantnag.

6: Adil Bhat Alais Abu Umair Al Hizbi

Category: A++

Residence: Malangpora Pulwama

District Commander : Baramullah.

7: Dr: Manan Wani Alias Abu Hamza

Category: A++

Residence: Lolab Kupwara

District Commander : Kupwara.

Also Read | Revenge strikes: Terrorists go on a rampage in south Kashmir

District Commanders Of Lashkar:

1: Firdous Alias Abu Hanzalla

Category: A++

Residence: Maspuna Pulwama

District Commander : Pulwama.

2: Mushtaq Mir

Category: A++

Residence: Shopian

District Commander : Shopian.

3: Idress Bhat

Category: A++

Residence: Arwani Bejbahara

District Commander : Anantnag.

4: Azad Malik Alias Abu Zaid

Category: A++

Residence: Arwani Bejbihara

District Commander : Kulgam.

5: Abu Zargam

Category: A++

Residence: Pakistan

District Commander : Baramullah.

6: Saleem Billu

Category: A++

Residence: Hajin

District Commander : Bandipora.

Al badar Commanders.

1: Arjumand Gulzar Alias Faisal bhai

Category: A++

Residence: Ratnipora

District Commander : pulwama.

Also Read | J&K: Terrorists attack a police party in Shopian, four cops martyred

*Jaish Commanders Of Jaish E Mohammad.*

1: Zahid Bhat

Category: A++

Residence: karimabad

District Commander : Pulwama.

2: Shahijahan

Category: A++

Residence: Amshipora Shopian

District Commander : Shopian.

*Commander Of Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind.

1: Zakir Rashid Bhat Alias

Moosa

Category: A++

Residence: noorpora tral pulwama

Distr.