Revenge strikes: Terrorists go on a rampage in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 31: In a series of revenge strikes, terrorists struck at various places in south Kashmir and abducted the kin of several policemen.

The terrorists' action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin.

Police did not immediately gave any official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.

However, officials privy to the development, said that at least five people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by militants from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora.

Among those abducted included brother of a deputy superintendent of police.

Security forces have went on rampage yesterday after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to militants.

In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants.