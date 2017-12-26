J&K: 210 terrorists gunned down by security forces, 820 ceasefire violations by Pak in 2017

210 terrorists have been killed in the hinterland of the Kashmir Valley, which has led to a remarkable change in situation, the Indian Army said.

In last one year, official sources said that there were around 820 ceasefire violations that took place from January 1, 2017, till today. An official report said that 72 terrorists died on Line of Control and 148 in the hinterlands.

"Army casualties in 2017 included thirty officers during counter-terrorism operations, 14 in ceasefire violations and 17 during infiltration bids, totalling to 61 (including 3 of IAF's Garud Force)," news agency ANI tweeted.

This is also for the first time that 200 terrorists have been killed in the Valley in one year.

The data comes a day after Indian Army troops crossed over the Line of Control (PoK) and killed three Pakistani army soldiers, one Pak soldier injured.

The dastardly attack comes despite repeated warnings to Pakistan by the Indian Army to desist from actively abetting cross-border terrorism and infiltration, warning that all misadventures to either target Indian troops or provide cover fire to infiltrating terrorists would be met with retaliatory punitive fire assaults.

Data also suggests North Kashmir is the infiltration route for Pakistan with over 70 percent of the operations taking place in the Line of Control. The maximum infiltration attempts takes place in the month of May and June.

According to data, South Kashmir remained the stronghold of local militants. However, the security forces successfully turned the situation around. By December the security forces have killed 210 militants.

In 2010, 270 terrorists were killed. However the number dropped to around 100 per year by the end of 2015.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, there were 449 incidents of ceasefire violations in which 13 civilians and 13 security personnel were killed and 83 civilians and 99 security personnel were injured.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)