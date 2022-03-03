IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate 3rd edition of NIC Tech Conclave in New Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 03: Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the 3rd edition of NIC Tech Conclave in New Delhi today. The two-day event being organized by the National Informatics Centre NIC. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will grace the event as guest of honour.

The event will be attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and other dignitaries from Centre and State Governments. NIC has been organizing Tech Conclave focused on Emerging Technologies applicable especially in e-Governance. The Theme for Tech Conclave this year is "Next-Gen Technologies for Digital Government".

The speakers in this 2022 Conclave are experts from the IT industry who will share their expertise in various areas like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Next Gen Database Solutions, Cyber Security, Future of Cloud, and various e-Governance Solutions, etc.

Benefits accruing can range from understanding the ICT best practices being adopted by the industry to spreading awareness about the latest technologies and trends, effective in the major digital transformation of the society.

IT MInistry said, Tech Conclave will enrich the IT Managers of Government Ministries and Departments on the latest ICT technologies and their use cases on the latest technologies and industry best practices. It will also provide a platform for IT Secretaries of State Governments to better know the new technologies and applications which can be rolled out in the states.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 10:43 [IST]