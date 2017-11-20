Ira Joshi new Doordarshan News DG, Ghanshyam Goel made DG of DAVP

New Delhi, November 20: According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau director-general Ira Joshi was today appointed as the Director General (DG) of Doordarshan News following the retirement of Veena Jain.

PIB DG Ghanshyam Goel has been made the new DG of Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), replacing Esther Kar, who was put on "compulsory wait", a ministry order said.

Jain, who was appointed as the Doordarshan News DG in May 2015, had retired in August this year and All India Radio's News Services Division DG Sitanshu Kar was given the additional charge of the post.

In the order issued today, the ministry said Joshi has been appointed the new director general of Doordarshan News.

Currently, Doordarshan News is producing news content in Hindi, English, Urdu and Sanskrit languages.

