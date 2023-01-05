India, France hold strategic dialogue in New Delhi

India and France sought to deepen defence ties between both countries in an effort to take their strategic ties to the next level.

New Delhi, Jan 05: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met his counterpart, the visiting Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Bonne, and both the leaders reiterated their commitment to take forward their strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

During the Strategic Dialogue and the meetings, India and France reiterated their commitment to take forward their strategic partnership to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific based on common beliefs in rules-based international order and strategic autonomy.

The two sides discussed global security environment, expanding the scope of defence cooperation to include co-development of futuristic technologies in line with India's priorities of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. The agenda included discussions on the situation in Afghanistan, Africa, South East Asia, Eurasia; Third Country Cooperation; cooperation in the lndo-Pacific, nuclear energy, space and cyber domains. Both sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation including in the South West Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific and pursuit of new initiatives in critical and emerging technologies.

Both sides reiterated that in view of the emerging uncertainties and volatile global security environment, there was a need for closer cooperation between India and France, including in the UNSC and other multilateral forums.

An official statement by the French embassy said, "Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor and G7/G20 Sherpa to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, paid a visit to India on 5 January for the 36th session of the Indo-French Strategic Dialogue."

"The agenda covered all aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership: defence and security cooperation; major international and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific; counter-terrorism cooperation; cyber-security; space; civil nuclear energy. On each topic, the two sides agreed to raise the level of ambition of our cooperation even further with the goal of accelerating efforts towards strategic autonomy," the French embassy statement said.

During the visit, Bonne called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister highlighted the close cooperation between India and France in various domains of their Strategic Partnership including defence, security, and the Indo-Pacific. Prime Minister welcomed France's support to India's G20 Presidency.

Bonne conveyed President Emmanuel Macron's message of friendship to Prime Minister and briefed him on the Strategic Dialogue with NSA, Shri Ajit Doval, held earlier during the day.

Discussions were also held on other areas of mutual interest and cooperation including energy, and culture.

The Prime Minister fondly recalled his recent meeting with President Macron in Bali and conveyed his invitation to President Macron to visit India.

Bonne said President Macron looks forward to his early visit to India.

