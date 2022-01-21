In pics: Grand statue of Netaji Bose to come up at India Gate

If you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology: SC Bose's grandnephew

New Delhi, Jan 21: Chandra Kumar Bose, grandnephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, has appreciated the Narendra Modi government's decision to install a statue at the India gate. However, he has said that the freedom fighter will be truly honoured if his inclusive ideology is implemented to unite communities.

"We appreciate Centre's initiative to place Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate. But if you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities; real homage to liberate India remains incomplete," news agency ANI quotes CK Bose as saying.

Expressing his displeasure over the communal politics, he said, "We see political parties and leaders encouraging divisive and communal politics, it's breaking the nation. I appeal to PM Narendra Modi to take a step forward to implement Netaji's ideology, that's the only way to save the nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that a grand statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him.

He tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.""

The proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the national capital will be 25 feet high and made of granite stone, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak said. Gadanayak expressed his happiness for getting an opportunity for carving the statue of Netaji, who was born in Odisha.