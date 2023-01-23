What is a monolith? Why are they appearing around the world?

Now a new mystery regarding Subhash Chandra Bose found in TMC MP’s mailbox

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The members of the family have been demanding that the remains of Netaji Bose kept in the Renkoji Temple be brought to India, DNA tested and the issue settled once and for all

New Delhi, Jan 23: A new mystery has cropped up as the nation pays homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

A book written for the Defence Ministry in 1949-50 on the History of the INA remains shrouded in secrecy till date.

There have been attempts made by researchers on Bose to have the manuscript compiled by a team of historians led by Late Prof Pratul Chandra Gupta , released to the public remains stonewalled despite an assurance by the central government to the Delhi High Court that it would publish it by July-end 2011, news agency PTI reported. The assurance was given after a case was filed seeking its release.

Now the mystery has deepened with a note said to be written by an official of the Ministry of External Affairs on the issue of the publication and it has strangely been left in the mail box of TMC MP and life-long Netaji researcher Subhendu Sekar Ray.

It says that while the publication of the manuscript would not impinge on India's relationship with any country in the region, what is likely to become more controversial are the page 186 to 191 which pertain to the death of Netaji Bose.

Ray shared the note with PTI and it said, 'unfortunately the current volume does not bring any finality to the subject and only adds to the view that Netaji may have escaped alive from the plane crash. Eye witnesses including his companion Abid Hassan have testified that Bose died on August 18 1945 in an air crash at Taipei, though this is doused by some, which include one of the three official commissions of enquiry.

Ray said that he wrote pointing out all this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2021 and pleaded for the release of the book. There has been no resolution till date, he also said.

He also said that this purported note in conclusion states that the MEA may have no objection from the political angle to such publication.

While the mystery deepens, most members of the Bose family including his daughter Anita Bose believe that he had died in the air crash of 1945.

They have been demanding that the remains kept in the Renkoji Temple in Japan after the air crash be brought back and tested for DNA to settle this issue once and for all.