YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    The iconic Kartavyapath and Netaji statue in 33 stunning images

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 'Kartavya Path.' This symbolised a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power, to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment. The Prime Minister also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on occasion.

    The iconic Kartavyapath and Netaji statue in 33 stunning images
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi

    Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the nation felt a new inspiration and energy today. "Today, we are filling the picture of tomorrow with new colours, leaving behind the past. Today this new aura is visible everywhere, it is the aura of confidence of New India", he said. He continued "Kingsway i.e. Rajpath, the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history from today and has been erased forever. Today a new history has been created in the form of 'Kartavya Path'. I congratulate all the countrymen for their freedom from yet another identity of slavery, in this Amrit Kaal of independence."

    Kartavya Path: Before and now [Photos]Kartavya Path: Before and now [Photos]

    Do take a look at the iconic images of Kartavya Path and Netaji below:

    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Download File Download

    Download File Download
    Comments

    More RAJPATH News  

    Read more about:

    rajpath netaji subhash chandra bose india gate

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X