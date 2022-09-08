YouTube
    PM Modi unveils statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening unveiled the 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose which has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT.

    PM Modi unveils statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
    The 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

    After 26,000 man-hours of intense artistic endeavor, the granite monolith was chiseled to produce a statue weighing 65 MT. The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Arun Yogiraj.

    The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

    The 28-feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's indebtedness to him.

    A 100 feet long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this monolithic granite stone to travel the 1665 kms from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi.

    The Prime Minister's arrival at the canopy for the unveiling of the statue of Netaji was heralded with traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda. The unveiling of the statue of Netaji was accompanied to the tune of Kadam Kadam Badhaye jaa, the traditional INA song.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi netaji subhash chandra bose

