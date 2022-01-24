Netaji Hologram Statue at India Gate: What is Hologram, How to make one using Smartphone

Subhas Chandra Bose's resignation letter from Indian Civil Service dated 1921 goes viral

New Delhi, Jan 24: India paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. On the same day, the copy of Netaji's resignation letter from the Indian Civil Service (ICS) has gone viral.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared the letter on twitter: "On April 22, 1921 Subhash Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary.

On April 22, 1921 Subhash #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause.



He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Sm9oQ9NIy7 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 23, 2022

Netaji's resignation letter addressed the letter to Edwin Montagu, the secretary of state, read "I desire to have my name removed from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Service."

Only courageous, selfless and spirited soud like Netaji can could take up such decision for a greater cause, to free the mother land, wrote a twitter user.

Resignation Letter of Subhash ji from Civil Services.. He went to London to take up the exam, later resigned from ICS to return to India for the Greater Cause, "The Fight for Freedom"Netaji125," wrote another.

His hand writing is very neat, flowing well formed and firm. My interpretation is that it shows a man with resolve logical thinking clarity of thoughts. Experts can definitely give a better interpretation. https://t.co/hSu3mJHIsQ — Bhavani (@Bhavani85830671) January 23, 2022

I hope the INC doesn't compare Ragas resignation from INC to this now😜 https://t.co/6dwLP55sLY — kanika (@Rooons) January 23, 2022

"I shall return the amount (120 Sterling Pound) ss soon as my resignation is accepted" wrote #Netaji in his #ICS resignation letter. Our MPs today busy swelling their economic lifeline to absurd levels. @narendramodi pray emulate this founding principle. @saliltripathi #jaihind https://t.co/xoqDKotql8 — Abhijit Chaudhuri (@abhijit_frugal) January 23, 2022

Subhash Chandra Bose's father wanted him to become a civil servant and therefore, sent him to England to appear for the Indian Civil Service Examination. Bose was placed fourth with highest marks in English. But his urge for participating in the freedom movement was intense that in April 1921, Bose resigned from the coveted Indian Civil Service and came back to India.

