Hyatt Regency incident: Gun-toting VVIP Brat Ashish Pandey surrenders before Delhi Court

By
    New Delhi, Oct 18: Aashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14 approached Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday to surrender.

    Police had registered an FIR on a complaint from the assistant security manager of the Delhi-based 5-star hotel. It has also recorded the statement of the duo, and of Ashish's friends and relatives in Delhi and Lucknow.

    While speaking to media, Pandey said,''I'm being projected like I'm a wanted terrorist & police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to ladies toilet that night & who threatened whom.''

    ''I took the gun with me for safety.I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me&made obscene hand gestures. I've faith in judiciary&so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me,'' he also said.

    The original video, shot on Saturday night at Hyatt Regency Hotel, had gone viral since then, prompting the Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, to intervene and direct quick action by the police.

    Also Read | Look Out Circular issued against neta's son for brandishing gun outside 5-star hotel in Delhi

    A team of the Delhi Police raided several places on Wednesday along with their teams of UP Police, but in vain.

    The Ambedkar Nagar district administration, meanwhile, suspended an arms license issued to Ashish in 1999. The UP Police has also searched for his criminal records but so far they could not find any such case against Ashish, the report said.

