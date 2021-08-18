Crammed airbase, tensions in the air: How India pulled off Mission Afghanistan

Afghan crisis: Biden feels US should not be fighting, dying in a war

How ITBP canines helped evacuation of Indian embassy in Afghanistan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 18: Three sniffer dogs part of a contingent of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commandos who landed at the Hindon Indian Air Force (IAF) base aboard a military evacuation flight from Taliban-captured Afghanistan.

Taliban 2.0, how much is it different, what should India worry about | Oneindia News

The dogs, part of the K-9 sniffer dog squad part of the 150-member paramilitary personnel deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, had a challenging task in ensuring the safety of all Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials positioned at the Indian Embassy.

The cannines were trained at the ITBP Centre NTCD (National Training Centre for Dogs), Bhanu, in Panchkula.

The dogs were deployed at the Indian Embassy in Kabul since 2019. The ITBP officials said that the dogs worked with zero errors to sniff out terror and secure Indian assets in Kabul.