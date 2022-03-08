Hijab to anti-CAA violence: Radicals follow the ISIS’ message of inciting the believers

New Delhi, Mar 08: Following the riots in Bengaluru in August 2020, investigators stumbled upon a larger modus operandi. These incidents such as the riots, hijab row and the violence around the Citizenship Amendment Act were not just stray incidents, but part of a well planned modus operandi.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches at the residence of one Talha Liyakat Khan in Pune. The case was registered following the arrest of a Kashmiri couple two years back for their alleged links with the Islamic State. On March 8 2020, the Delhi Police arrested Jahanzaib Sami Ani and his wife, Hina Bashir Beigh. The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

Till now, six persons have been chargesheeted in this case for conspiring to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting funds, making IEDs and executing target killings," the NIA said.

"During the search today at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized. Further investigation in the case continues," the NIA said in a note.

The arrests by the NIA included that of one Sadiya Anwar Sheikh, a journalism student from Pune. The NIA had also arrested Abdur Rehman, a Bengaluru based ophthalmologist in connection with this case.

The NIA said that he was linked to the Kashmiri couple.

When Rehman was questioned, he told the agency that he was conspiring with Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities. He was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

An official tells OneIndia that there are many such persons working in the country. They follow the the ISIS message of Inciting the Believers. This was a tactic used by the ISIS to target Americans. The same is being followed by these persons in India. Off late, we have seen violent incidents over religious issues. All these persons are part of the same network who incite Muslims into adopting violent means, the officer also said.

In the original video put out by the ISIS in Arabic, the narrator that the followers must use lighters, matches and gasoline to start fire in places where they will not be detected. The video that has been issued by the Al-Hayat Media Centre also shows items such as handguns, power drills that could be used in attacks.

"We are sure that if you knew how and found a weapon you would not delay in fulfilling your duty to support the Muslims and do jihad. Look around yourself again, keeping an eye for a solution and not searching for a problem" as they sort through "all the means to kill and destroy. The video goes on to urge arson jihadists to safely dispose evidence after fleeing the scene of their attacks. For the ISIS, arson has been an easy and cheap terror tactic.

