Hathras gangrape case: Rahul Gandhi to make another attempt to meet victim's family today

Lucknow, Oct 03: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make another attempt to reach Hathras district on Saturday to meet the bereaved family of the 19-year-old, who was brutally assaulted and murdered.

Gandhi will lead a strong delegation of 40-50 MPs to meet the family members to hear their grievances and demand justice for the victim and her family.

Reportedly, Priyanka Gandhi will also accompany the Congress delegation to Hathras.

Priyanka Gandhi on Friday attended a prayer meet at the Maharishi Valmiki temple in Delhi in memory of the victim.

"When I came to know that you all have kept a prayer meeting here, I came so that the family does not feel that they are alone. Every woman in the country should raise their voice, the people from the media are here, they should pressurize the government, we will create political pressure. Her family did not even get a chance to perform the final rites of the girl in dignity. This is inhumanity," said Priyanka.

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's attempt on Thursday to meet the victim's family was blocked by the Uttar Pradesh police who detained and escorted the Congress leaders back to Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi was pushed to the ground in the chaos, following which the party held protests in Delhi.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath suspended the Superintendent of Police and four other policemen for alleged dereliction of duty in the events that led to the death of a 19-year-old woman.

The state police is accused by the family of forcing the cremation of the woman in the late night.

District officials contended that they had consent from the woman's family, but the manner in which the developments took place raised questions over the conduct of the administration and law enforcement.