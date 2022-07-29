Here is a full list of what ED found in the houses of Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee

Mamata Banerjee says 'there are many plannings behind removal of Partha Chatterjee, but won't go into details

Had no access to crores of Rupees stashed in my apartment: Arpita tells ED

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 29: The Enforcement Directorate during the interrogation of Arpita Mukherjee they learnt that she had no access to enter the rooms in which crores of Rupees were recovered in connection with the teacher recruitment scam.

Arpita a model cum actor who has been identified as an aide of sacked minister Partha Chatterjee said that she was not aware of the amount kept in the rooms of her own flat.

The ED recovered Rs 21 crore from her South Kolkata flat after which both she and Chatterjee were arrested. On Wednesday the agency raided another flat from where Rs 28 crore was recovered.

Here is a full list of what ED found in the houses of Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee

Reports citing an ED official said that Arpita claimed that the money belongs to Partha Chatterjee and that he and his men used to come to her flats and hoard the money. She also claimed that she knew money was being stacked, but was unaware of the amount as she had no access to the rooms.

Arpita is said to be cooperating with the probe agencies while the sacked minister has remained evasive in his replies. She has also claimed that she was used as a mini-bank by Chatterjee.

The agency had to get in a special machine to count the heaps of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes that were seized. On Thursday the agency conducted another raid at an apartment which is also linked to Arpita.

It is not clear if the ED recovered anything from this apartment.

Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita Mukherjee sent to ED custody till August 3

On Thursday the Trinamool Congress sacked Chatterjee as minister and also suspended him from the party. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty.

The CM took the decision and he was removed. The probe into the matter is on and if anyone commits anything wrong then the TMC will not spare them, party leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 9:21 [IST]